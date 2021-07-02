Trust Sports Emporium Supports Black Bombers

Officials of TSEL, GOC President and Executives of GBF displaying the dummy cheque

The Trust Sports Emporium Limited (TSEL) on Monday presented a cheque for GH¢50,000 to the national Olympic boxing side, the Black Bombers, at its office at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The package, which included a cash component of GH¢25,875, ($4,500) as per diem and GH¢24,125,000 as physio care, was aimed at throwing support behind the boxing side preparing for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Trust Sports Emporium Limited (TSEL), Mrs. Joyce Wreko-Ampim Opoku said at the presentation ceremony, “The mission of the Trust Sports Emporium Limited is to generate a pipeline of world class athletes and other performers through the provision of modern sports and events facilities with a professionally managed environment which also delivers a great experience and benefit to other users, fans and our communities.”

She added, “In actual fact, the Black Bombers have started enjoying this package already. From the last week in April to the end of this month June, they have on daily basis with the exception of Sundays had free use of our boxing and fitness training facilities. They have also had the opportunity to receive free treatment at the physiotherapy of the Bukom Fitness/physio, one of our six facilities within the Trust Sports Emporium.”

Managing Director of the Trust Sports Emporium, Kwabena Amponsah Dapaah stated, “It is the wish of every Ghanaian to see the Bombers come home with medals. In our opinion, these wishes must at least take the form of efforts and actions which take the Bombers closer to winning those laurels for Ghana.”

GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah, commended management of Trust Sports Emporium Limited for the financial push.

Captain for the Black Bombers, Sulemanu Tetteh and the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) President, George Lamptey, applauded the officials of Trust Sports Emporium for what they termed as a boost.

The Trust Sport Emporium is a multi-sports and events complex which houses six facilities.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum