Tullow Ghana Appoints First Female Deputy MD

Mrs. Cynthia Lumor

Tullow Ghana, an independent oil and gas exploration group has appointed Cynthia Lumor as Deputy Managing Director, effective 1st October 2021.

Mrs. cynthia Lumor, a lawyer by profession, becomes the first woman to be appointed as Deputy Managing Director of Tullow Ghana since it began operations in 2006.

Until her appointment as Deputy Managing Director, Mrs. Lumor served on the leadership team of Tullow Ghana and was Director for Corporate Affairs with responsibility for External Affairs and Social Performance, and oversight of Human Resources, Information Systems and Facilities

Management.

She joined Tullow Ghana in 2017 from Scancom Ltd (MTN Ghana) where she was Corporate Services Executive.

Prior to joining MTN Ghana, she was the Information Specialist for AT&T, an American telecommunications conglomerate in the United States and over an 18-year period, rose to become Director in charge of the Research and Analysis Department.

Cynthia also worked at GNPC, as a Senior Legal Officer where within a year, she rose to become the Head of Department. She was involved in the drafting of the Petroleum Law which created the structure and legal framework for an independent regulator in the Oil and Gas industry.

Mrs. Lumor has several years of experience in the Oil and Gas industry, having previously worked for the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation as Principal Legal Officer.

As Deputy Managing Director, Mrs. Lumor will be responsible for the integration of the non-technical functions within the Ghana business and will continue to support MD Wissam Al Monthiry in driving Tullow’s plans to invest over $4 billion in Ghana over the next 10 years.

Speaking on her appointment, Chief Executive Officer of Tullow, Rahul Dhir said: “I am delighted that Cynthia has been appointed to this important role. Since Wissam assumed office last year, Cynthia has been instrumental in managing our key government and external relationships in Ghana and her

promotion reflects her important role in delivering Tullow’s strategy in Ghana.”

Ms. Lumor holds an LLB (Hons) from University of Ghana and a practicing certificate from the Ghana School of Law.

She is a mother of three.

By Vincent Kubi