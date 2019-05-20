Turkish Ambassador Donates To Zongo Ministry

Mohammed Abdul Latif receiving a donation from the Turkish ambasssador

The Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Ozlem Gulsun Ergun Ulueren, in solidarity with Muslims fasting in the Islamic month of Ramadan, has presented 1,000 boxes of food items to the Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development.

The support forms part of humanitarian initiatives to Africa by the Turkish Co-operation and Co-ordination Agency (TIKA) – a government department that seeks to provide developmental assistance to developing countries.

TIKA currently operates on the continent through 15 co-ordination offices that provide technical assistance to African countries.

At a brief presentation ceremony that took place on Thursday, May 16, 2019, Ms Ulueren reiterated the commitment of Turkey to strengthen its ties with Ghana, saying “Turkey values its relationship with Ghana and for that matter considered it as a key partner in the sub-region. And we are determined to spend every effort to boost our bilateral relations with Ghana”.

She added that Turkey aims at contributing to the stability of the continent through humanitarian aid, capacity building and social development programmes.

On behalf of the minister, Dr Mustapha Hameed, the Director of Finance and Administration, Abdul Latif Mohammed, expressed his gratitude to the ambassador for the gesture and also made known the desire of the ministry to collaborate with the Turkish embassy to embark on mutually beneficial projects that would further deepen relationship between both countries.

He also gave the assurance of distributing the donated food items to the intended beneficiaries.

By Issah Mohammed