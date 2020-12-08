Two Shot At Kasoa

Two people were critically injured when gunmen onboard a sport utility vehicle (SUV) opened fire on them at the Church of Christ Polling Station at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region yesterday.

The victims were said to be occupants of a silver coloured Kia saloon car with registration number GW2375-20 that was parked 300 metres away from the polling station.

Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Oppong, who confirmed the incident, said the shooting incident occurred around 11:20am.

According to her, the gunmen, pretending to be looking for information from the occupants of the car, opened fire on them, wounding two of the five people in the process.

She narrated that the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and appealed to the public to assist the police in bringing the perpetrators to book.

DAILY GUIDE gathered one of the victims, who claimed to be an agent for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the gunmen initially enquired from them what they were doing at the polling station before opening fire on them and leaving the scene.

It was unclear what might have triggered the incident at the polling station where violence broke out during the registration exercise.

Western Region

Meanwhile, a young man believed to be in his early twenties was arrested by the police at Shama DA Forecourt B Polling Station in the Western Region for allegedly taking pictures of his ballot paper.

The unidentified man was whiskered away to the Shama Police Station for investigation.

In the Trobu Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, police again arrested a man for allegedly engaging in multiple voting.

DSP Effia Tenge of the Accra Regional Police Command confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE and said the incident occurred around 8: 00am yesterday.

She explained that the presiding officer in charge of the Agya Herbal Polling Station had mistakenly placed the indelible ink in the voting booth instead of the ink pad which the suspect used in thumb-printing the ballot.

According to her, the suspect, who was among the first five persons to vote at the polling station, came back to vote again after suspecting that he had used the indelible ink.

This was after the electoral officer had agreed that “his first vote was a mistake,” Tenge stated and continued that some of the voters, who saw the suspect casting his vote earlier, apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

She said the police were waiting for officials of the EC to make a determination on the matter.

Orion Cinema

In another development, the police spokesperson said a 30-year-old claiming to have hearing impairment was also arrested by the police for having in her possession some ballot papers.

The suspect, Rukaya Dramani, had hidden the papers in her parts and brought them out upon reaching Orion Cinema polling centre at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in the Ayawaso Central Constituency.

Some of the voters, who saw her bringing out the papers, raised an alarm leading to her arrest, the police chief said and added that the woman later explained she had brought the papers to look on to vote for her choice of candidates.

DSP Tenge said she was later released to go home, explaining that “our investigations revealed that the woman is a deaf and dumb and the materials she was holding were papersthe Electoral Commission used for its education.”

By Ernest Kofi Adu & Linda Tenyah Ayettey