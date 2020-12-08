Akufo-Addo Celebrates Actor Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei

President Akufo-Addo has called Prince David Osei a firm believer and advocate for Ghana in a post to celebrate the actor’s birthday on Sunday.

Prince, who has declared open support for Akufo-Addo leading up to the 2020 elections, has been influential in the New Patriotic Party’s campaign to retain power.

He had mounted the party’s campaign platforms and also used his platforms to promote the President and his party.

On Sunday, December 6, 2020, he marked his 37th birthday by going through some streets of the country to share food and drinks to underprivileged persons.

He was also at the Porters Village Orphanage at Dodowa to celebrate with the children by donating some items to the orphanage.

He also had many people wishing him a happy birthday and they included the President of Ghana.

“A happy birthday to a firm believer and advocate of the Ghana Project! @PrinceDavidOsei #HappyBirthdayPrince,” the President wrote on his Twitter page.

The President does not just celebrate anybody and it is clear that the work of the actor has impressed him.

Prince David Osei is an actor, model, producer, director, and philanthropist. He is in recent times giving signs that he may opt for a possible political career in the near future.

By Francis Addo