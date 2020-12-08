Voting Process Was Smooth – Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson has described the voting process yesterday as “smooth” after she cast her vote in the December 7 presidential and parliamentary polls.

She said she did not spend much time in the queue to cast her vote as it used to be in the past.

“I just finished voting. The process was smooth, easy and I didn’t spend more than 15 minutes there. Very impressive. How has your experience been so far,” she tweeted on Monday after voting.

She tagged the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) in her tweet, suggesting she was impressed with the commission as of the time she voted.

Millions of Ghanaians took part in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls. During every election, most Ghanaians fear the possibility of violence, but Monday’s election was generally peaceful across the country.

Many social media users commended the smooth nature of the process as they did not stay in long queues for long before getting the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Lydia was not just happy she voted without stress but she praised the Electoral Commission for making the 2020 voters register available on the EC website so that people can check their registration details via the EC website ahead of the elections for a seamless process.

“When it’s good let’s say it waii (ok) – the @ECGhanaOfficial has done exceptionally well with this. Remember to check your details on the website,” she said in a reply to the EC’s tweet to people to check its website for their details.