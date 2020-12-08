Whether Akufo-Addo Or Mahama, It’s A Win For Ghana – Keche

Joshua Kojo Ampah

Joshua Kojo Ampah, a member of music group Keche, has stated that a win for any of the two major political parties; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections on December 7 should be considered as a win for Ghana and its democracy.

Speaking on Monday hours before voting at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency where he lives, he tasked Ghanaians to let peace reign in the elections.

According to him, no one should get themselves involved in any action that jeopardise the peace the country is currently enjoying.

“Elections are not supposed to be a fight. It is like going to play ball. If you support Hearts of Oak and Hearts scores Kotoko, it doesn’t mean Kotoko is my enemy. So if former President John Mahama and current President Akufo-Addo are going to play ball for us, let’s go and support them. If you support NDC, go and vote peacefully, if you support NPP, do the same. The next morning if they say NPP or NDC won, we should all be happy for Ghana and live in peace. Already coronavirus has worried us, let’s pray to God for peace. We don’t need to fight. If you support NDC or NPP, we are the same people. Let love reign,” he told Hitz FM on Monday morning.

Yesterday’s election was generally peaceful across the country. Most people who went out to cast their vote commended the Electoral Commission for a smooth process because some of them didn’t get to spend too much time queuing at their various polling stations.

By Francis Addo