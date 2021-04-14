UK-Based Gospel Artiste Donates To The Needy

A scene from the presentation ceremony

UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer and song writer, Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah, in partnership with YAT Ministries, has donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the Eye of the Lord Orphanage in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Items donated include a bag of clothes, books, detergents, toys, bags, toiletries, sanitary products, veronica buckets, nose masks, hand sanitisers, noodles, crate of eggs, boxes of mineral water, and an undisclosed amount of money.

The singer, who doubles as a Human Resource Specialist with the UK Armed Forces as well as the CEO of YAT Ministries Foundation, said giving back to the community has always been her passion.

According to her, the donation was her widow’s mite of helping bring comfort to the needy in the society.

Presenting the items to the management of the orphanage, her representatives from YAT Ministries Foundation, Ghana branch, said the donation was part of the activities earmarked towards the one year anniversary of Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah (YAT) Ministries’ and also to honour the promise Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah made to the orphanage early this year.

The outstanding vocalist, who recently released top charting and award-winning singles in the UK including ‘Unchangeable God’, ‘Conqueror’ and ‘Besuka’, in a telephone interview, said she deemed it necessary to share the one year anniversary with orphans.

The management of the orphanage thanked YAT Ministries and the officials from the YAT Ministries Foundation for the kind gesture, and prayed that the Almighty God would continue to bless her with spirit-filled songs to touch and transform lives.