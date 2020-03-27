UK Returnee Tests Positive For Covid-19 In Wa

Dr Hafiz Bin SalihSalih

The Upper West Region has recorded its first confirmed covid-19 case.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that a 42 year old Ghanaian who visited UK and Spain returned to the country through Egypt some days ago.

The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, who confirmed the case at a press conference in Wa, Upper West Region said the patient traveled by a public transport from Accra to Wa after returning from abroad.

The minister, however, called on residents to remain calm as it was an imported case.

The returnee has since been quarantined and in an isolated location at the Upper West Regional hospital.

The Upper West Regional Health Director, Dr. Osei Kufour Afreh, noted that the returnee showed some covid-19 symptoms after he returned eight days ago.

Some sample were taken from him for testing and when the result came, it was positive.

So far Ghana has recorded 136 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 1 recovery and 3 deaths.

FROM Eric Kombat, Wa