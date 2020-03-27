Nana To Address Nation Again

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to once again Address the nation tonight as calls heighten for the lockdown of Ghana to avoid the further spread of coronavirus.

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, made the announcement about the President’s planned address.

Tonight’s address will be the fourth of its kind by the President since the outbreak of the virus.

It comes as health officials announced that Ghana has 136 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and three deaths related to the virus.

It remains to be seen if the President would be heeding to the calls for a lockdown and what possible measures his administration will put in place to assuage the plight of millions of Ghanaians that a lockdown may adversely affect.

By Melvin Tarlue