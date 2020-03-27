GIS Returns Over 50 Foreigners At Ghana-Togo Border

Chief Superintendent William Andoh

The Ghana Immigration Service(GIS) Director in the North East Region, Chief Superintendent William Andoh ,has revealed that personnel at the Ghana-Togo border at Bunkpurugu in the North East Region have returned over 50 foreign nationals who tried entering Ghana.

According to him, those who tried entering the country through Ghana’s border were citizens of Togo, Benin, and Nigeria.

Chief Superintendent William Andoh made this known when the North East Regional Minister, Solomon Boar, embarked on a tour of Ghana’s border at Bunkpurugu to ensure that the President’s directive on travel restriction was being adhered to.

The GIS Director indicated that personnel have been stationed at various unapproved routes to ensure that nobody enters the country illegally.

He, however, lamented about the inadequate number of personnel in the region to ensure that all unapproved routes are secured, adding that they are collaborating with the Togolese authorities to ensure that people do not enter Togo or Ghana illegally.

Superintendent William Andoh assured the minister that they would ensure that the protocols are adhered to strictly.

“We assure you that we will never fail this nation and that the presidents directives will be obeyed .”

The North East Regional Minister commended personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service at the Ghana-Togo border at Bunkpurugu for their efforts in ensuring that the border closure is adhered to.

The Minister instructed the immigration personnel to confiscate motorbikes , bicycle and vehicles of any person who tries to enter the country or cross to Togo.

“ As long as you are called a Ghanaian stay in Ghana , the Togo government has called its borders to Ghana as well Ghana so please anybody who tries to cross with motorbikes or bicycle confiscate them until further notice.”

Ghana has shut its borders to human traffic as the government tightens measures to curb the importation of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

FROM Eric Kombat, Bunkpurugu