UK To Increase Aviation Sector Investment

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker in a discussion with Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda.

THE BRITISH High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, has reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to extend its investments in Ghana’s aviation sector.

Speaking with the Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, during a curtsey call, Mr. Walker said “we want to see more investment coming here in the aviation sector.”

He noted that already there was a lot of work being done between the two countries in the sector, citing the ongoing expansion of the Kumasi Airport as well as the secured UK funding for the expansion of the Tamale airport.

“Similarly in Tamale, we are looking to work with the government to extend the provisions of the airport in Tamale for very similar reasons… there are big agriculture products up there that need to get to the market quicker… It is all part of the story of increasing the pace of Ghana’s economic development,” he said.

The British High Commissioner to Ghana hinted of future plans to support the Ghanaian Government in the development of the Takoradi Airport.

“What is clear to me is that we really do want to talk about a UK, Ghana relationship that is stronger in the future than it has ever been in the past,” he said.

The Sector Minister on his part, expressed the desire of government to further explore the agriculture produce of the North with the coming of the Tamale airport expansion.

He said plans were far advanced for the establishment of a cargo village in Tamale to store agricultural produce for quick export to Europe and the UK.

Mr. Adda also reiterated government’s ambition to make Ghana an aviation hub were infrastructure and service delivery can be compared to international standards.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri & Nadia Nimako