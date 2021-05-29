Under 30 Women Awards Soon

Tinalove Nayram, CEO of Under 30 Project

The Under 30 women awards ceremony, which is aimed to celebrate women of excellence, has been scheduled for June 5, 2021 at Golden Key Hotel, East Legon, in Accra.

The ceremony is said to host distinguished women doing extraordinary within our societies and to motivate them do more by awarding their individual efforts.

Put together by the Under 30 Project, the awards platform recognises notable achievements by young Ghanaian women.

It will honour female excellence across 35 categories including music, business, education, and media among others.

Speaking to the organisers, they expressed their excitement and how far they had come, and looking forward to doing more to promote women empowerment.

“Although we faced a lot of challenges putting things together, we are happy things are going as planned and we urge all nominees together with their fans and various stakeholders to expect something spectacular on that fateful day,” they said.

Before the main event, there will be a red carpet session which will give personalities the opportunity to take pictures with friends, and celebrities among others.

Time and procedures will be strictly followed, together with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Under 30 women awards 2021 and summit will be an event of fashion and glamour to excite all stakeholders that will be present.

The organisers further expressed their heartwarming gratitude to all stakeholders, sponsors, media partners and individuals who have contributed to the event and making the under 30 dream a reality.