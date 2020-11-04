Update: Biden Still Leading, Trump’s Campaign Demands Recount In Wisconsin

Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, remains in a ‘comfortable’ lead in the US 2020 Presidential Election.

Results so far show Mr Biden’s lead has increased slightly from 224 to 227 electoral votes.

Mr Trump still has 213 electoral college votes.

And Mr Trump’s campaign team has issued a statement, announcing their intention to call for a recount of the Wisconsin votes.

Results show Biden polled 1,630,396 votes, representing 49.57% in Wisconsin while Trump polled 1,609,879, representing 48.95%. Biden has over 20,000 vote margin lead.

Earlier, results from 34 out of 50 US States showed Biden leading with 205 electoral college votes against 136 votes. But the results changed to 215 for Biden and 171 for Trump. Biden’s lead has risen to 224 electoral votes while Trump remains at 213.

The contest in key battle states remains tight.

Each candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the election.

President Trump is projected to win 19 states such Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming.

Biden is tipped to win California, Washington DC, Vermont, Delaware and Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Colorado, New Mexico, New Hampshire, Illinois, Oregon, Virginia and Washington state.

By Melvin Tarlue