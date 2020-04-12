Upper East Records 4 Confirmed Covid-19 Cases

The Upper East region recorded three new cases of confirmed Covid-19 on April 11, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to four.

On April 3, 2020 a 33 year old pregnant woman became the first to test positive for the Coronavirus in the Region and was subsequently isolated at the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga for further attention and medical care.

Forty-four contacts were reached and out of the number, three tested positive for Covid-19 and were informed on April 11, 2020.

The three Covid-19 cases have also been isolated and being treated.

The Regional Covid-19 Response Team has initiated a new contact tracing session to identify persons who came into contact with the three new cases.

DGN online has learnt that, there is an ongoing effort to reach the rider of the tri-cycle who also came in contact with the 33-year old pregnant woman during her transportation to and out of the Upper East Regional Hospital.

A statement issued by the Regional Health Directorate and signed by the Regional Director, Dr. Winfred Ofosu, said the region is not leaving any stone unturned and called on the public to continue cooperating for a successful fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the region.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga