Kokovelli Bounces Back With New ‘Zaaza’ Remix



Kokovelli

Hiplife artiste, Nathaniel Totimeh, popularly known as Kokovelli, who announced his presence on the hiplife music scene some years back, has resurfaced with a remix of his hit song titled ‘Zaaza” hit.

The remix version of Zaaza which is yet to be released featured acts such as Kuami Eugene, Samini, Kelvyn Boy, Fameye, and Bright of Buk Bak fame.

‘Zaaza’ is a hiplife track fused with hiphop beats, and it is targeted to hit all hiplife music fans in Ghana.

From lyrics, to rhythm, to tempo, to sound, ‘Zaaza’ is an irresistible hiplife track that promises to be a big hit for Kokovelli.

This will be the second remix of ‘Zaaza’.

The first remix which was released some 2004 featured dancehall artiste Samini and KK Fosu.

Kokovelli is among a few hiplife artistes who can thrill music fans with their stagecraft and spectacular performances at all times.

Indeed, he had groomed himself into a complete entertainer who knows how to make music fans happy when performing on stage.

With the release of his new song, the hiplife who is still in the studios working on a number of singles to be released later in the year has promised to ‘run things’ in a different dimension with the help of his management team in the coming years.

His management team has also promised to work to promote the song on the streets, social media, online sites among others.

Kokovelli said he is ready to put his best into music in order to come out with good songs that will educate the masses on issues affecting the society.

The hiplife artiste promises to bring back the ‘Zaaza’ dance to entertain his teeming fans.

“The dance was made for the song so if the song is back, it should be back”, he said.

Kokovelli who became a household name in the early 2000s revealed plans of releasing an album soon after the release of the ‘Zaaza’ re-remix.

The hiplife artiste who has worked with a number of artistes including K.K Fosu, Samini among others, is credited with hit songs like ‘Sweetie’, ‘Alelekenkele’ and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu