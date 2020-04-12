Nana Extends Ban On Lockdown, Public Gatherings

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended the ban on public gatherings in Ghana by another two weeks.

Over the weekend, he signed the the Executive Instrument (EI) extending the duration of the restrictions imposed under EI 64 and EI 65.

The restrictions imposed on public gatherings, under EI 64, have been extended for a further period of two weeks, with effect from Monday, 13th April, 2020.

As announced already, the restrictions imposed on movement of persons in Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa, otherwise known as lockdown under EI 65, have been extended for a further period of one week with effect from Monday.

All other provisions, including all exemptions in EI 64 and EI 65, are still in full force and effect, according to official communication.

By Melvin Tarlue