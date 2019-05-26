US Police Releases Sketch Of Chris Attoh’s Wife ‘Killer’

POLICE IN the United States (US) have reportedly released a sketch of a man suspected to have murdered Bettie Jenifer, wife of Chris Attoh, a Ghanaian actor.

Bettie Jenifer was shot and killed on May 10, 2019, in Maryland, in the US.

Local media reports from the US at the time of the murder had indicated that Bettie Jenifer had left her office in the 6300 block of Ivy Lane and was walking to her car when a man armed with a handgun approached her.

It was reported that when the 44-year-old Bettie Jenifer tried to run away, the now sketched man followed her and fired at her multiple times, with at least one shot hitting her.

The gunman then reportedly fled in a vehicle.

DGN Online understands that even though the suspected murderer has not been found, Maryland police have contacted cartographers to draw an image of his face based on the descriptions given by witnesses.

Reports suggest that the murderer is “a black male with a thin build and black hair, wearing a dark shirt and pants.”

‘Bettie Was Married To Two Men’

Bettie, a mother-of-twins, was days after her murder, reported to be married to one Kendrick Jenifer who is currently in jail over drug-related issues.

According to reports, Kendrick had threatened Bettie after seeing wedding photographs of his estranged wife and Mr. Attoh.

