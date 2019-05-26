Work Hard – Oppong Nkrumah Tells Ayirebi Students

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (middle) with the students

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency in the Eastern Region, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has encouraged students from Ayirebi Senior High School to give off their best both in and out of the classroom.

The MP who doubles as Minister of Information, gave the encouragement when he hosted the students and their teachers in the constituency recently.

He told the students Ghana’s future depended on them and as such they needed to work hard to contribute positively to the development of the country.

“I encouraged them to give off their best in and out of class. Tomorrow depends on them,” the MP said.

The students used the opportunity to express their appreciation to government for the refurbishment of the school’s science laboratory which was commissioned by President Akufo-Addo few months ago.

BY Melvin Tarlue