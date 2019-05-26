Valencia Whips Barcelona In Copa del Rey Final

Barcelona’s dream of securing a double for the 2018/2019 season ended on a frustrating note on Saturday night, as it lost to Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

The match ended 2-1, thanks to goals from Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo.

Gameiro, a French striker, fired in a superb strike to give Valencia the lead, with Rodrigo heading in the second on the night for Valencia.

Argentina’s talisman, Lionel Messi, scored one on the 73rd minute, giving hope to the La Liga Champions.

But valiant Valencia defended its 2-1 lead until the final whistle.

Barcelona was looking forward to a win to ease some of the pain it suffered in its Champions League’s semifinal loss to Liverpool.

But they went home once again with a painful defeat, with Messi looking dejected after the match at Seville just as he appeared after the Anfield game in England.

Valencia which lost both home and away to English side, Arsenal, in the Europa League Semifinal, has the Copa del Rey to be thankful for this season.

BY Melvin Tarlue