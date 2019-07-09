Use Capitation Grant To Fund Exams – GES

Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed District Directors of Education and Examination Committees to use the capitation grant which would be remitted in due course to fund the examinations for the current term.

GES in a statement signed by its Dorector-General, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, said an estimated amount of Gh¢ 3.50 per pupil should be paid from the capitation grant across board.

It said GES has commenced the process to procure equipment for the printing of examination papers in the Basic Schools.

However, it revealed that the equipment may not be ready for use during the 2018/2019 end of term/year examination.

According to the statement, the District Directors should commence the procurement process.

It urged that the Directors should request for quotations from print vendors using the Request for quotations method in accordance with the procedures set in the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended, 2016, (Act 914) to print the examination papers.

BY Melvin Tarlue