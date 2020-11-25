Veep To Speak At Nation Building Updates Tomorrow

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is billed to make a presentation at the Nation Building Updates (NBU).

His presentation is scheduled for Thursday, November 26, 2020.

It will come off at 7:00pm at the Cedi Conference Centre, Department of Economics, University of Ghana, Legon.

The Thursday’s presentation will be the second of its kind for the Vice President and the 12th In the NBU series.

In his first presentation made at the Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Vice President have a detailed account of the infrastructural projects the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government had undertaken over the past close to four years.

Tomorrow’s presentation is expected to shed further light on the measures the NPP Government has undertaken to rebuild the Ghanaian economy.

By Melvin Tarlue