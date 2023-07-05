Vehicle Rams Into Railway Post Office

The DAF vehicle

A DAF vehicle with registration number GT 327-23, loaded with goods suspected to be either fertiliser or rice, has rammed into a container used as a post office at the Railway Station in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, causing extensive damage to it.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at about 9:00pm, during a torrential downpour in the metropolis.

No casualty was recorded, according to information obtained from eyewitnesses.

The driver of the vehicle (name unknown) was said to have lost control of the vehicle after failing its brakes, thereby moving straight towards the post office.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver who was coming from the Bompata area near Fante New Town, was heading towards the Asafo Market to offload the goods when the incident occurred.

The driver reportedly failed his brakes on the hilly lane at Bompata and drove towards the direction of the post office, pulling down an electric pole before ramming into the container.

“The vehicle was speeding during the break failure, and the driver had to shout at the top of his voice to alert people who were gathered around,” a female eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said.

She commended the driver for his bravery, adding that had he not shouted to alert some passersby, many lives would have been lost.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that the driver was unharmed but was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical treatment.

When the paper visited the accident scene on Monday, the vehicle was still stuck in the container.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi