Accra Seasonal Flood ‘Festival’: Are We Learning From The Past?

Accra, the capital city of Ghana, has been grappling with the recurring issue of seasonal flooding for years.

The residents of flood-prone areas have experienced a cycle of waiting, experiencing, responding, and blaming, while the problem persists.

This raises important questions about why this cycle persists and whether lessons are being learned from past experiences.

In this article, I will explore the interplay between human and natural factors that make Accra susceptible to floods and emphasize the need for collective action in the face of climate change.

The Situation

Accra, situated along Ghana’s coast, stands as the country’s largest city with a population of over 2 million people.

Its proximity to the coast, coupled with rapid urbanization, growth of informal settlements, poor waste management, inadequate drainage systems, and the degradation of green and blue spaces, heightens its vulnerability to flooding.

Climate variability and the impacts of climate change exacerbate the frequency and intensity of rainfall events, further challenging the city’s resilience.

These floods disproportionately affect low-income households residing in disaster-prone areas, amplifying the need for adaptive measures.

It is the convergence of these human-induced and natural factors that perpetuates the ‘Flood Festival’ in Accra, with devastating consequences for its inhabitants.

Survey Findings: Dansoman, Osu, and Ashaley Botwe

To gain insights into the vulnerability of Accra’s residents to seasonal floods, surveys were conducted in the neighbourhoods of Dansoman, Osu, and Ashaley Botwe.

The survey is part of the interdisciplinary research project ‘Re-Energize Governance of Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience for Sustainable Development (Re-Energize DR3)’ being conducted by University of Mauritius University College London, Waseda University, and University of Ghana. The research is being conducted to assess the resilience of households to natural hazards in islands and coastal cities. The results paint a stark picture of the challenges faced by communities in flood-prone areas.

In Dansoman, respondents expressed concerns about the lack of proper drainage systems, which resulted in water logging and subsequent damage to homes and property. Many residents highlighted the need for increased investment in drainage infrastructure and stricter enforcement against unauthorized constructions obstructing waterways.

In Osu, a coastal neighbourhood, the impacts of climate change and rising sea levels were evident. Residents reported increased erosion and the encroachment of water into their homes during flood events.

This further highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive coastal protection measures to safeguard vulnerable communities.

Ashaley Botwe, an area characterized by rapid urbanization and informal settlements, experienced significant challenges during floods. Residents highlighted the lack of effective flood prevention measures and poor urban planning as key factors contributing to their vulnerability.

Many emphasized the need for better enforcement of laws against construction in waterways and the preservation of green spaces to mitigate the impacts of flooding.

Whose Responsibility? -The Blame

In the face of flooding, a blame game ensues, with government institutions and residents of flood-prone communities pointing fingers at each other.

Authorities often blame unauthorized settlements for obstructing waterways and disrupting the hydrologic system, while residents accuse the government of a slow or inadequate response to their concerns.

Climate change acts as a significant driver behind the increased frequency and intensity of rainfall events, but poor urban planning, unsustainable practices, and governance failures exacerbate the problem.

This cycle of blame prevents effective action and highlights the urgent need for collaboration and responsible governance in managing disaster risks.

Flooded Homes: Disaster risk management requires collaboration and commitment from all stakeholders to achieve resilience. However, this collaborative approach is lacking in Accra, particularly in unauthorized settlements. While government institutions focus on blaming the residents for dumping waste and obstructing water flow, the residents’ express concerns about inadequate drainage systems and choked gutters.

This blame cycle hampers progress, leaving no one to be held responsible. Urgent attention is needed to address the governance challenges in disaster risk management.

The Adaptive Strategy- Innovatively or Rudimentary?

Though some households have implemented flood prevention measures, most respondents in high flood-prone areas find these measures ineffective in reducing the impacts of floods. Existing techniques include floodwalls, elevating floor levels, reinforced walls, and cleaning drains.

However, due to the severity of flooding in certain areas, many households feel that these measures would not make a significant difference.

City authorities’ efforts to tackle the issue have not been robust or innovative enough. Respondents suggest constructing more drainages, enforcing laws against construction in waterways and waste disposal in drainages, and increasing green spaces in communities for flood prevention.

On-going major drainage construction at lakeside-Japan (June 2022) Photo by Doreen Lartey

Where do we go from here?

The challenge of flooding in Accra is a complex issue influenced by poverty, survival, heritage, attitude, and politics.

The blame game and the nonchalant attitude of city authorities have hindered sustainable solutions.

To address the problem, a collaborative approach involving all stakeholders and a shift towards innovative and robust solutions is crucial.

Lessons must be learned from past experiences to pave the way for future solutions. An anticipatory approach that acts promptly to prevent floods is imperative. Instead of the usual cycle of waiting, experiencing, responding, and blaming, Accra needs a narrative of anticipation, collaboration, and innovative problem-solving.

Let us collectively strive for a future where the ‘Accra Flood Festival’ becomes a thing of the past, and the resilience of the city stands strong against the forces of nature.

The writer is a is a Senior Research Fellow and Graduate Programmes Coordinator at the Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability Studies, University of Ghana, Legon.

He can be reached at yboafo@ug.edu.gh

By Dr. Yaw Agyeman Boafo