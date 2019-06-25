VGMA Winners Receive Their Prizes

Mary Ghansah

Charterhouse, organiser of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has presented a cheque of GH¢10,000 each to the three lifetime achievement award winners at a ceremony held at Charterhouse Productions office in Accra.

The three winners‒ Mary Ghansah, Prof. Kofi Abraham (gospel singers) and highlife artiste Obuoba J.A Adofo‒ were honoured at the 20th edition of the VGMA, which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on May 18 with lifetime achievement award for their immense contribution to the growth Ghanaian music industry.

The presentations were done by the Executive Director of Charterhouse Productions, Mrs. Theresa Ayoade.

She congratulated the three winners for being part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the awards scheme.

The Head of Communication at Charterhouse, George Quaye, said the money was part of the package for the lifetime achievement award.

“This is something small to show our appreciation for your contribution to the music industry and we hope this will help cater for one or two needs,” he added.

The winners thanked Charterhouse on behalf of her colleagues for remembering their hard work.

By George Clifford Owusu