Vodafone Healthline Resumes

Gayheart Mensah

BEGINNING NEXT month, Vodafone’s Healthline programme would return, with a pledge to take health information and access to healthcare to a different level.

Publicly acknowledged as the most impactful health programme to hit TV screens in the country, this year’s edition is promising a unique approach to captivating audiences.

The Vodafone’s Healthline programme has significantly contributed to changing the lives of Ghanaians since its debut some 10 years ago.

It has gone about its business by providing Ghanaians with expert health information and advice that have encouraged and empowered them to take control of their lives.

Director of Consumer Business, Vodafone Ghana Limited, Pushpinder Gujral, commenting on the return of the programme, says: “we cannot wait to start airing this amazing programme on TV. We believe in a commitment to the communities in which we live and work. Access to Healthcare information is a fundamental issue for the average Ghanaian and Healthline is the answer.”

The 1-hour, 13-episode multi-award winning series will cover topics such as bones and joints, pregnancy, mental health, hypertension and diabetes.

Additionally, it will interact with some of Healthline’s past beneficiaries to find out how their lives have been impacted by the programme.

Since 2011, Healthline has continued to address the health concerns of Ghanaians through free surgeries, education and entertainment.

“Healthline on TV remains the ultimate reflection of what we mean by a commitment to social good and purpose, said Gayheart Mensah, External Affairs Director of Vodafone Ghana Limited.

BY Samuel Boadi