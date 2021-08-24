Vodafone Introduces Smart Surf Router

Some officials of Vodafone at the launch

VODAFONE GHANA has unveiled Smart Surf, a wireless router that would bring its super-fast broadband experience to areas not covered by its fibrebroadband service.

The innovation is in response to a growing need for high-capacity and reliable internet services owing to the adoption of more digital lifestyles by consumers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Smart Surf router connects multiple devices simultaneously and is suitable for both the home and office use. The service is currently available within Accra, Tema and Takoradi, with plans to extend this new and affordable internet experience to the various regions and communities across the country.

Speaking at the launch event, George Abban, Head of Fixed Business at Vodafone Ghana said:

“Smart Surf is a plug and play super high-speed Internet router which comes with a high-powered internal antenna and data SIM that enables it to deliver seamless browsing, streaming, downloading and more at super-fast speeds. It is uniquely tailored to enable customers who do not have access to fixed broadband in their community to enjoy a wireless broadband service with speeds and overall performance akin to Vodafone’s highly acclaimed ultra-fast fibre broadband service”.

He added “Customers in these zones will get to browse, surf and enjoy a seamless, uninterrupted buffer-free internet service. It’s also optimized to facilitate a smooth IOT (Internet of Things) experience, thus users would be able to take full advantage of the superior internet provided by the Smart surf router to operate smart devices such as smart cameras, smart home appliances, smart security devices, connectivity boosters, smart TV boxes and other smart entertainment devices.”

“Vodafone Smart Surf is another intervention that aligns with our brand reposition and refreshed tagline: ‘Together we can’. It is an acknowledgement of the fact that in today’s world when people come together to harness the power of digital technology, the world can overcome even the most herculean challenge,” he said.