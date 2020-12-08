Volta NDC, NPP Dispel Intimidation Claims on Voting Day

Contrary to claims that there are plans to cause mayhem and intimidate voters in the Volta region, leadership of the two major contenders in this year’s elections (NDC and NPP) have unanimously expressed satisfaction with the process so far.

The North Tongu member of parliament on the ticket of the NDC, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa after casting his vote at the Aveyime Salem Methodist primary polling station, commended the Electoral Commission, the security services, party agents and officials as well as voters for an excellent proceedings so far.

The Volta Region has become a region to watch after several reports by the opposition and some Chiefs in the region alleged that the government was planning to suppress votes and intimidate voters using violence and security deployment.

Although some residents and government officials have refused the claims and described them as preposterous, the government has also been weary of the activities of some criminals parading as separatists who have been formenting trouble in the region.

The secessionists’ violent activities have led to rioting and attack on two Police stations at Aveyime and Mepe in September 2020. Inmates were freed and weapons stolen.

A week after, two buses at the STC Bus Terminal in Ho were burnt to ashes by the secessionists who want parts of the Volta, Oti, Northern and Upper East Regions to be seceded to them to form Western Togoland. Arrests and prosecutions have been initiated against a number of them.

These happenings have seen the security beefed up in the region, yet some Chiefs and members of the opposition still claim intimidation and insecurity in some parts of the region was worring.

However, Okudzeto Ablakwa a leading member of the NDC and MP for North Tongu who have been visiting some polling centres in his constituency where the separatists’ violence activities were rife says “I am also particularly happy that contrary to earlier threats that so called secessionists will try to undermine the voting process and torment trouble and prevent people from voting. So far there is no sign of them.”

He added that “I am glad to observe that the security presence appears to be very well laid out. And so I want to hope that the day will end very peacefully. I also hope that we will have an incident free, fair, peaceful and credible elections at the end of the day.”

The Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, Kafui Agbleze who have been touring centres in Anloga and Keta noted that “the process is smooth so far.” He said there have been some alarms raised, but his checks indicated they were false.

The Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, Makafui Woanyah also expressed excitement with the process so far. He added that all the false alarms raised by the NDC are much ado about nothing.

All the false allegations is just baseless, our opponents are just saving face from the defeat that confronts them after the elections.

So far, all 18 constituencies in the Volta Region have experienced a smooth process with some voters being subjected to facial recognition. Where as most of the centres started on time, a few delayed due to late arrival of materials.

That notwithstanding voting at Dzodze in the Ketu North Constituency of the Volta region came to halt after a heavy downpour started about 1:00pm. The rains which lasted for about 45 minutes saw voters scattering while electoral officials secured the electoral materials from being drenched by the rains.

The Presiding Member of Community Centre, Dzodze, Albert Atsu Dzotepe who spoke after the rains said “the process was smooth until the rains began.”

He was hopeful that the process will pick up after they reorganise the centre. At the time the rain set in, 225 had been processed for voting out of 402.

About 924,116 eligible are expected to vote at 2,239 polling stations in all 18 Constituencies of the Volta region as Ghanaians go to the polls today, Monday December 7, 2020 to elect a president and 275 parliamentarians.

From Fred Duodu, Keta (k.duodu@yahoo.com)