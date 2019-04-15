Volta Trade Fair Revived After Five Years of Dormancy

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa

The Volta Trade, Investment and Cultural Fair which has not been held for the past five years has been rejuvenated and slated to be held later this year.

The fair which is under the auspices of the Volta and Oti Regional Coordinating councils is expected to last for two weeks – from November 25 to December 8, 2019.

Over 200 businesses and organisations drawn from the two host regions, Oti and Volta, other regions in Ghana, from countries like Togo, Nigeria, Benin, India, among others, are expected to participate. Besides, over 2,000 visitors are expected to patronise the fair.

This came to light at the launch of the fair in Ho recently. The launch chaired by the Paramount Chief of Avatime, Osie Adzatekpor VII, was under the theme: “Sustainable Investment and Industrial Growth through Trade Promotion.”

Registration for the fair was opened immediately after the launch and it would last till the end of the fair in December.

Speaking at the launch, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, said the revival of the fair is to complement government’s efforts to industrialise the country.

He noted that the region could not progress and break out of the poverty cycle if it did not industrialize. For this reason, industrialization must be the next step for the Volta and Oti regions to promote development and create decent jobs for the youth, adding that for Ghana to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goal 8, Ghana must industrialize.

According to him, government’s effort at reducing inflation and interest rate as well as the stabilisation of the currency is geared towards fostering a buoyant private sector which has the ease of business planning, accessing capital and growing to create jobs.

The medical doctor who is also a successful entrepreneur advised the youth of Volta and Oti to think outside the box, invest in developing their skills to either create their own jobs or become employable by investors who will find a high-skilled labour market in the two regions.

Professor Paul Buatsi who was the guest speaker said the region needed a facelift to identify, develop old activities and places, re-examine entrepreneurial landscape to welcome investors.

According to him, “The Volta/Oti Region is an investment destination and investors must turn to invest in the region.”

He was hopeful that investors would find the region worth investing into, because the potentials are limitless.

Activities lined up for the fair include exhibitions, business-to-business sessions, match making, seminars and presentations, product launches, cultural displays, among others.

Present at the launch was the India High Commissioner, H.E Birender Singh Yadav; Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Johnson Avuletey; Deputy Oti Regional Minister, Maxwell Blagodzi; MCE for Ho, Nelson Akorli, among others.

There was a mini exhibition of various products and services from the 26 districts and municipalities in the region and students of the Ho Technical University to grace the launch.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)