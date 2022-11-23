WAEC To Release WASSCE Results On November 30

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced that the 2022 WASSCE results will be released on November 30.

WAEC in a press statement indicated that it has completed the marking and coordination of the papers at all 49 venues and has commenced the processing of the results.

The statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe further indicated that investigations into examination irregularities detected during and after the exams are ongoing.

“The Council is hereby urging school authorities and candidates who have been invited to its Offices to assist with investigations into suspected cases of malpractices to endeavour to honour the invitations to facilitate the speedy resolution of those cases,” the statement read.

The statement further indicated that candidates’ refusal to honour invitations to assist with investigations shall not prevent the Council from making a final determination on their papers.

WAEC in the latter part of its statement cautioned candidates to be on the alert for websites that may announce the release of fake results and persons who promise to upgrade results for a fee.

The 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, examinations commence on August 1, 2022, with 422,883 candidates from 977 schools registered for four core and 56 electives.

The exams started with candidates undertaking visual arts project work for 2 weeks. The entire examinations came to end on the 27th of September, 2022.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke