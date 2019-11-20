We Won’t Tax Churches – Gov’t

Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

The Government of Ghana has indicated clearly that it has no intention whatsoever to tax churches in the country.

Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, made this known in an encounter with the media on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Information Ministry in Accra.

He noted emphatically that taxing religious bodies was not on the agenda of Government.

Non-Compliance

However, he expressed that Government was concern ed about some of the practices of religious bodies in the Ghanaian “society making it possible for us to raise issues that touch on their conduct and response to societal

concerns.”

According to him, particularly regarding compliance to laws and regulations, “we observe a degree of non-compliance.”

He stated that “this creates disaffection. This attitude and posturing is anathema

to religious values.”

He added that even more disconcerting is the involvement of religious bodies in the management of psychological and

mental health in camps and activities with the tendency to entrap people.

BY Melvin Tarlue