We’ll Build Schools For Zongos Not Mortuaries – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the Akufo-Addo’s government will not follow in the footsteps of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as far as meeting the needs of Zongo communities is concerned.

He said unlike the NDC, the NPP administration will not build mortuaries in Zongos across the country.

Rather, he said, the next Akufo-Addo’s government will focus on building schools in the Zongos.

He made this known in his presentation at the Information Ministry’s Nation Building Updates held at the University of Ghana on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue