Wendy Shay Sorry For Kufuor ‘Tempting’ Picture

Wendy Shay with Former President Kufuor

THE BOARD of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has taken a strong exception to the negative publicity that came out from the meeting between ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor and female singer, Wendy Shay.

A picture taken during the meeting between YEA ambassadors and the former President shows Mr. Kufuor looking at the musician in a manner that some Ghanaians have sought to read meanings into.

In the picture, which has gone viral on social media, Ms. Shay, one of the ambassadors, is seen wearing attire that showed her body shape and ‘shooting boobs’ seated beside Mr. Kufuor at his residence in Accra. The former President appeared to be looking at the chest area of the singer in the picture.

In a statement issued by its Board Chairman, Sammi Awuku, YEA appeared unhappy with Wendy Shay and how the publicity was handled.

It is believed that Ms. Shay posted the seemingly ‘embarrassing’ picture of Mr. Kufuor with other photos taken during the meeting.

In the statement, YEA said, “Definitely not the kind of publicity and feedback the Board of YEA expected after the visit of the YEA ambassadors and management to former President Kufuor.”

In the statement, Mr. Awuku directed management to crack the whip against any errant ambassador for them to conform to the terms of their engagement and avoid distractions.

The statement said, “Management must ensure that ambassadors stick to the highest level of professionalism when paying such courtesy calls.”

According to the statement, management must also ensure that the ambassadors use these visits to project the very vision of the board and project the new employment opportunities the agency is offering to the teeming unemployed youth of our country.

“Those willing to cooperate should be supported and welcomed and those unwilling to go by these standards must be shown the exit. Let’s be focused and not major on the minors as we rally round to provide jobs for the many unemployed youth of our country,” it added.

Apology

Ms. Shay has since apologised to Mr. Kufuor for posting the photo, saying “I had no intention of bringing his good image into any public disrepute. I would wish to apologise to the general public as well with most of the comments being directed to my outfit. I am a young lady and I am still learning. To err is human, to forgive is divine. I promise to do better next time. Once again, I am sorry.”

In a Facebook post, she said, “On the 4th of July, 2019, I posted an image of myself and His Excellency former President John Agyekum Kufuor on my social media timeline.”

“This was after I visited him with my fellow Youth Employment Agency ambassadors officially. The image I posted went viral on social media for the wrong reasons and I will wish to render an unqualified apology to His Excellency and the board and management of the Youth Employment Agency.”

