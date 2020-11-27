We’re for your Safety, not Intimidation – Volta Security Services

The security services in the Volta Region have assured residents of their safety as the country prepares for the general elections in December.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Police Service, Cpl Prince Dogbatse who spoke on behalf of the security services after a route march in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, noted that all security personnel in the region were not there to intimidate residents, but protect them.

He therefore urged residents to erase that perception and instead collaborate with the security personnel to ensure a peaceful election come December 7, 2020.

The route much dubbed “Operation Tafia Lafia” was embarked upon by the security services, the Electoral Commission, National Commission for Civic Education and National Ambulance service to assure citizens of their safety, protect integrity of the elections and promote peace before, during and after the election.

The 500- man security personnel route march which attracted large crowd along the streets started from the Jubilee Park -Ahoe roundabout – KK House Traffic Light – Guinness – Ho Teaching Hospital then to Kpetoe in the Agotime Ziope Distict and back to Ho through Redeem Church – Barracks – Lizzdee Shopping Mall – Zongo – Ho Central Market – OLA – Civic Centre – VRCC – Old Traffic – Goil Junction and then to the ending point at the Police Regional Headquarters.

Cpl Prince Dogbatse noted that, “security is not only about the police, but the military, fire service, prisons service, customs, immigration and other uninformed agencies who are marching today. We are ready and that is what we demonstrated to the public today through the route march to send a signal that no one should cause trouble.”

He therefore cautioned the public, particularly trouble makers to desist from any activity that will jeopardize the smooth operation of the election, else they will have the security services to deal with.

The Regional Director for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Mr. Ken Kponor reminded the citizens that “Ghana is the only country we have and hence any act of violence, particularly ones that destroyes life and property is a lose for all and not just the affected.

He expressed confidence in the security services and urged all citizens to also believe in and support the security services to keep the country safe.

He advised the public to feel free and go out on December 7, to cast their vote peaceful, but return home to wait for the results as has always been the case.

They could either monitor the results on radio and tv or return in the evening after the polls have closed to observe the counting and not interfere.

He told residents to leave the security of the ballot and elections for the security agencies who have been well trained and equipped to do so.

Similar route marches were carried out through out the country for the same purpose.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)