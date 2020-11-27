Zoomlion holds annual thanks giving service

Dr. Siaw Agyepong

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the Ghanaian waste management company has held its annual thanks giving service at the head office of the company in Nmai Dzorn.

The thanks giving service is an annual event that brings together all workers of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, public, clearly, government, traditional leaders as well as the media to thank God for his mercies throughout the year.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh, founder and president of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach was the guest pastor at the event. He charged the congregants never to forget their humble beginnings, speaking on the topic “Don’t forget your humble beginnings”.

The chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies(of which Zoomlion is part) expressed his appreciation to God for his mercies throughout the year.

Rev. Nyamekye

He also took the opportunity to thank workers of Zoomlion for their hard work and dedication to the company during the COVID 19 fight.

He revealed that the Jospong Group in 2021 will set up a dust bin production company in Kumasi and Tarkoradi to supplement governments efforts in getting dustbins to every part of the country as well as promote sanitation.

He also charged his workers to be law abiding come December 7 as the country goes to the polls. “Let’s all remember that we have only one Ghana, let us promote peace as we execute our civic duty” he said.

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

Cecilia Dapaah, the minister for Water and sanitation, who was also celebrating her 66th birthday today (27th November 2020) took the opportunity to thank God for the many “miracles” in her life.

She also took the opportunity to send a special word of thanks to the President of the nation, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his leadership and for giving her the opportunity to hold the position she is holding.

“I thank the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving me this opportunity to hold the position I am currently holding” she said.

She ended her short speech by charging all Ghanaians to vote wisely and peacefully ahead of the elections and called for the peace and blessing of God for the whole nation.

Background

Over the years, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has been an active leader in the sanitation industry. As the leading waste management company in Ghana , Zoomlion has been a key stakeholder during the COVID 19 pandemic, through their partnership with government in a series of national disinfection, cleaning and sanitation exercises.

Closely related to this, they have also been instrumental in the evacuation of old landfill sites across the country-part of governments sanitation efforts.

It is worthwhile to note also that, in the year under review (2020), Zoomlion and it’s partners has established waste treatment and recycling plants across all 16 regions of Ghana in close partnership with the ministry of water and sanitation.

Zoomlion is also planning to establish a waste container production company in Kumasi and Tarkoradi as part of their energized efforts in sanitation and employment.