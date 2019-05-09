We’re Prepared To Defend Osofu Ampofo – NDC Youth To CID

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo – NDC National Chairman

THE YOUTH wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has indicated that it is prepared to defend its National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

It has therefore called on all NDC youths “to rise and show support for the honourable chairman, Ofosu Ampofo who is being harassed and persecuted just for political gains.”

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service had on Wednesday May 8, invited Mr. Ofosu Ampofo to answer questions on allegations of kidnappings and arson.

According to the CID, individuals it had picked up so far on suspicions of kidnapping and arson have mentioned Mr. Ofosu Ampofo “as part of a grand scheme designed to cause fear and panic in the country.”

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is already standing trial for an alleged leaked tape in which he was purportedly heard instigating the assassination and kidnapping of certain persons in a bid to present the country as unsafe.

He also threatened ‘war’ against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa.

In the invitation letter extended to Mr. Ofosu Ampofo from the CID, dated May 7, 2019, the police highlighted: “some of the persons picked up for interrogation and investigation have mentioned your name as part of a grand scheme designed to cause fear and panic in the country.”

Signed by the Director-General of the CID, Commissioner of Police, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, it noted: “as a result of the above information and intelligence, you are kindly requested to report to the undersigned on Thursday 9th May 2019 at 2pm to assist in our investigations.”

But National Youth Organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo, in a statement, said “the integrity of the Ghana Police Service is at stake, and we the young people of this country must stand and defend what is left of our sense of justice and accountability.”

It says “the NPP and its agents should know that, no amount of harassment, vilification or persecution of our national chairman and our party people will prevent their imminent defeat in next year’s general elections.”

According to the statement, “the Ghanaian people have seen how desperate this Government is, to hold on to power even though they have completely failed the nation, and will give them their marching orders come 2020.”

BY Melvin Tarlue