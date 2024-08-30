We’re Ready For December Polls – EC

Dr Bossman Asare

With just months to go before the highly anticipated 2024 elections, the Electoral Commission (EC) is expressing confidence in its preparedness to deliver a free, fair, and transparent poll.

According to Dr. Bossman Asare, Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Corporate Services, the commission has put in place all necessary measures to ensure a successful election.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show, Dr. Asare revealed that the EC has recruited almost 200,000 individuals to work at various polling stations across the country, with over 40,000 polling stations set to be used for the elections.

The commission has also completed the exhibition of the voter’s register, a critical step in the electoral process.

Dr. Asare outlined the forthcoming electoral timeline, including the filing of nominations by candidates from September 9 to 13, 2024, and the printing of ballot papers for the elections.

With the EC’s preparations well underway, Dr. Asare assured the public that the commission is fully ready for a successful, peaceful, transparent, and credible general election.

BY Daniel Bampoe