We’re Working With Finance Ministry To Pay You – EC Tells Operatives

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured its election 2020 field operatives that it is working with the Finance Ministry to pay them.

A statement issued by the Commission said the operatives would be paid by April 30, 2021.

There had been agitations among some of the operatives for delays in paying them.

But the statement said “The Commission regrets the delay in effecting the payments and assured all Field Operatives that arrangements are being made to ensure the timely release of funds.”

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue