‘Werner Doesn’t Want To Score’

Timo Werner, Isabele Silva

Thiago Silva’s wife has taken to Instagram to launch an attack on his Chelsea team-mate Timo Werner following the club’s 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Chelsea will head into the second leg of their semi-final next week with the advantage thanks to Christian Pulisic’s away goal.

However, Silva’s wife Isabele was left less than impressed with Werner’s performance after he failed to score from six yards out after nine minutes of the game.

She took to social media to criticise the German striker – and it is not the first time she has criticised a footballer online – claiming he ‘keeps missing goals’ and that he doesn’t ‘want to score’.

Speaking on her Instagram story she said, “This is karma, guys. Every team I go to there is a striker who keeps missing goals… this Werner, what is his name?”

In a second video she added, “We need a goal, we need to win this match but my attackers don’t want to score, I don’t know why they don’t score.”

Chelsea started the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final well and were presented with the chance to take the lead early in the game.

Mason Mount made a glorious run down the left-hand side before cutting inside to take a shot.

His strike rebounded off a defender and gave Pulisic the opportunity to head the ball on to Werner, who was located in the middle of the box.

However, the 25-year-old German failed to find the net from just a few yards out – tamely shooting the ball at goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ feet.

Werner, who has received plenty of criticism for his lack of goals following his £53million transfer from RB Leipzig last summer, was also guilty of firing a shot wide when he had better options available later in the first half.