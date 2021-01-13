West Ham Appoint Ex- Porn Star…To Their Board

Eve Vorley

West Ham have appointed Eve Vorley, a director of x-rated films such as ‘Lesbian Student Nurses’ and ‘Horny Housewives on the Job’, to their board.

Vorley, whose real name is Emma Benton-Hughes, is the partner of West Ham’s co-Chairman, David Sullivan, and has been pictured at the London Stadium watching the Hammers in action on numerous occasions.

Now, she has been named as a director at the club who are 10th in the Premier League standings.

The 55-year-old Vorley was a Page 3 girl and involved in a number of adult films in the late 90s and early 2000s. She starred in films such as ‘Lesbian Nurses’, ‘Electric Blue: Nude Wives – Private Parts’ and ‘Naked Neighbours’, and directed films including ‘Horny Housewives on the Job’ and ‘Sex Mad Secretaries’.

Her brother, Jonny Trunk, helped run her fan club which at a point exceeded 19,000 members. In a piece in The Times, Trunk explained that his sister turned to the industry when her first husband left her and she fell on hard times financially.

“My sister longed secretly to be a model,” he said, adding that “Emma saw the glamour industry as a business opportunity, and it worked for her. After six months she asked me if I wanted to help with her fan club.”

Speaking of her career in the adult entertainment industry, Benton-Hughes said, “When my husband left me, the house was repossessed and I was left with a cardboard box full of clothes and a bed. I swore I would never rely on a man again and I have stuck by that. I have enjoyed being able to help my family, but I have been very businesslike about it.”