Bantama MP Donates Vehicles To Police

As part of his plans to strengthen and improve security within the Bantama constituency, Member of parliament for the area, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye, donated two 4×4 Nissan pickups to the Bohyen and Suntreso police district command on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

The gesture, he reiterated, will help reduce the crime rate in the constituency and further ensure the peace and security of all constituents are guaranteed.

Hon. Asenso-Boakye also tasked the constituents to make the police their friend and assist them with any relevant information, as and when it is needed.

He said, “ensuring safety in the constituency is a collective responsibility of both residents and the police. I therefore urge all of us to give them the needed support in discharging their duties”.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Inspector General of police, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Kwesi Mensah Duku, indicated that the gesture shown by the honorable member of parliament, is the first of its kind in the region and encouraged other parliamentarians in Ashanti Region to emulate same, emphasizing that it is a step to further encourage the police to discharge its duties to the best of its abilities.

Other dignitaries present at the event included Chief of Bohyen, Nana Antwi Boasiako II who chaired the occasion, Deputy Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr. David Agyemang Adjem, Suame Divisional commander, C/Supt. Alex Acquah, representative of the Metropolitan Chief Executive. Some party members of the new patriotic party and other religious leaders were also present.