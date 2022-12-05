Westside Ladies Move To Stop Teenage Pregnancy

Members of the association (right) presenting the items to the Assembly member, Charles Kobina Ansah

AN ALL-ladies benevolent association in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, Westside Classic Ladies, has taken an initiative aimed at reducing the rate of teenage pregnancy in the Hotopo community.

Hotopo is a farming community in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

Members of the association gathered that most parents in the community sometimes found it difficult to purchase sanitary pads and other items for their teenage girls for use.

Because of that, some unscrupulous men in the area allegedly take advantage of the situation and and have affairs with the young ladies ostensibly to purchase such sanitary items for them.

This has partly resulted in the high rate of teenage pregnancies in the farming community.

Members of the association therefore donated some sanitary pads, ladies’ panties and some food items worth about GH¢20,000 to some of the young ladies.

Secretary to the association, Gina Dadson Sarkwah, explained that the gesture was their contribution towards curbing the rate of teenage pregnancies in the area.

“Members of the association educated the youth and parents on the need for formal education and to desist from indulging in acts which could result in teenage pregnancies,” she revealed.

She explained that Westside Classic Ladies have been donating to the needy and less privileged every year.

“Over the last five years, we have made donations to the BU Fathers Home Orphanage, the Apolo Mental Home and the COVID-19 Unit of Effia Nkwanta Hospital,” Ms. Sarkwah stated.

She was grateful to the patrons of the association in Takoradi for their immense support.

The Assembly Member of Hotopo Electoral Area, Charles Kobina Ansah, was grateful to the association for the gesture and pleaded with other organisations to emulate the love and concern shown by Classic Ladies.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi