We’ve Vaccinated 468,581 persons – GHS Reports

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported that some 468,581 persons have been vaccinated against Coronavirus in Ghana.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, made this known to the media on Sunday, March 21, 2022 at the Information Ministry’s Minister’s press briefing.

It would be recalled that Ghana started Covid19 vaccination Programme officially on March 2, 2021 using the AstraZeneca vaccine.

As of 11:30am on March 21, 2021, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said “468,581 persons have been vaccinated.”

He noted that the Greater Accra Region has the highest number of persons vaccinated (260,954).

He noted that a total of 195,449 persons have been vaccinated in the Ashanti Region.

In the Central Region, he revealed that 12,178 persons have been vaccinated.

