Gov’t Grateful To Parliament For Approving 2021 Budget

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has expressed gratitude to Parliament for approving its 2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah expresses gratitude on behalf of Government to the House in an address to the media on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

According to him, the policy seeks to engineer a recovery from Coronavirus.

And an expansion of the Ghanaian economy

It seeks to reduce the debt deficit and bring it back onto the path of sustainability in the next four years, he stated.

He seized the opportunity to clarify that the Coronavirus (Covid19) Levy is not for Ghanaians to pay for free water and electricity for 2020.

He reiterated that the report claiming that the Ministry of Finance spent Ghc 1.7 billion was incorrect.

By Melvin Tarlue