Who Wins Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2021?

The six finalists

Come this Sunday, contestants on TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful reality show will battle each other for a slot to be part of the final four for this year’s grand finale.

The final event will come off at the National Theatre in Accra. But the question lingering on the minds of the show’s fans is: who wears the desirable crown, gets that cash, sleek car, among others?

Currently, the six contestants in the house who will battle for the ultimate crown are Bono region’s Mfodwo, Wedaga of the Upper East Region, Manu from the Western Region, Oti Region representative, Akosua, Setor of the Volta Region and Sarfoa representing the Ashanti Region.

There certainly would not be a dull moment when the six finalists mount the stage in an attempt to outdo each other to win the ultimate.

The night promises to be fun-packed and witness the usual pomp and pageantry associated with the beauty show.

Artistes billed to perform at the event include award-winning musicians such as Adina, the sensational Cina Soul, the talented Sefa, silky voice Abiana and a few others.

GMB concept was derived in a bid to project values of the Ghanaian culture and the important role women played in the traditional setting as well as Ghana’s development.

Over the past few years, the reality show managed to produce queens who had taken on different projects relating to Ghana’s development agenda.

Tickets are currently selling at GH¢50 at Airport Shell, Koala (Osu), Baatsona Total, Silverbird Cinemas (Accra Mall) and TV3 Network.

To get your favourite contestant to win the crown, cash and car, keep sending your votes to shortcode *713*13# or Download the GMB app on Google Play store or Apple Store.

Remember, it is not over until a queen sits on the throne.

By George Clifford Owusu