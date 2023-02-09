Who Wins ‘Pose For Africa’ Reality Show?

After weeks of performing series of tasks, eight beautiful models have made it to the grand finale of the ‘Pose For Africa’ TV reality show, to be staged tomorrow at the 2927 Event Centre, Tesano, in Accra.

The question on the lips of ardent followers of this year’s Pose For Africa season 3 final is whose pose will be most striking.

At stake are attractive prizes for the ultimate winner and contestants who will excel in respective segments.

The Pose For Africa reality show is a female models reality show which empowers aspiring models and projects them unto international runway platforms.

It was created to teach up-and-coming models how to make their place in the industry and highlight the beauty of African models.

It was also designed to stir up the passion and interest of modelling in Ghana, which over the years has dwindled to negligible level.

The reality show, BEATWAVES gathered, will also promote tourism, thus showcasing various Ghanaian arts through modelling.

President of ASKOF Productions, organisers of the event, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum said ahead of the event, “It’s been weeks of challenging tasks, the ladies have been amazing in all aspects. It is my fervent hope and prayer that they will live up to the billing.”

She expressed hope that the reality show would help bridge the gap between the international and Africa modelling market, thus showcasing the numerous talents we have on the continent.

She, however, thanked the judges and the event instructor, Mr. Versatile, CEO of Versatile Modelling Agency, for supporting the event.

She was grateful to all the sponsors; 3maa Nphoni, 2927, Metro and Original TV for their unflinching support.

By George Clifford Owusu