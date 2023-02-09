Omotola, Others Unveiled As ‘Women of Valour’

Nana Aba Anamoah

The organisers of Women of Valour (WoV) have unveiled Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, South African SuperSports presenter Julia Stuart, and Ghanaian children’s rights activist Eugenia Baffour Bankoh as the main speakers for the maiden edition of the WoV event.

The WoV event is scheduled for March 7, a day before the International Day for Women at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

It will assemble incredible women from different backgrounds, orientations, and cultures whose stories reflect and connect with the reality of most women and girls.

This year’s event will open with powerful presentations from two women of repute and substance; Sika Goka on “Becoming A Quintessential Lady” and Obuobia Darko-Opoku on the topic “Hello Gen Z… Here are some hard truths.”

Addressing the media, the founder of WoV, award-wining broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah indicated that the three carefully selected women influencers will share their stories to inspire young girls to persevere and confront their worst fears.

“I have embarked on many projects in the past, but Women of Valour is equally special; it has taken me over 10 years to finally move from paper to reality,” she disclosed.

She said “many have asked why Women of Valour? I cannot begin to tell you how, as an avid reader stories of courage have ponded me to fight on when the entire universe is against me, and trust me, I have been in such situations many times.”

“Whenever I am at the crossroads, another woman’s story of courage did the trick for me… I strongly believe the women I have personally selected will inspire you to greatness with their courageous stories, which are barely ever told,” she added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke