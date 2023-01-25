Why Asiedu Nketiah Sacked Minority Leadership

Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Mubarak-Muntaka

Details are emerging as to why the Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) decided to dissolve the Haruna Iddrisu led Minority Caucus in Parliament.

Per information, the reason was said to have stemmed from the decision of the leadership of the Minority caucus not to support the former General Secretary candidature to become the National Chairman of the party.

It would be recalled that Ahmed Ibrahim, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Banda and Deputy Minority Whip at Asiedu Nketiah’s campaign launch stated that the Minority leadership had declared it support for Mr. Nketiah.

However, a statement signed by Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader denied that the leadership of the Minority caucus in Parliament had met and decided to support the candidature of Johnson Asiedu Nketiah who had launched a campaign for the national chairman position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a disclaimer disassociating the caucus from a statement made by Ahmed Ibrahim, Mr. Iddrisu urged the rank and file and the public to disregard the purported statement made during the launch.

“We further wish to urge all Members of the Caucus to refrain from making such comments in the immediate future,” he added.

This is said to have angered the former General Secretary of the party who have since vowed to deal with the minority front in parliament when elected to lead the party.

Below is a copy of the disclaimer from Haruna Iddrisu:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DISCLAIMER

The attention of the Leadership of the NDC Caucus in Parliament has been drawn to a statement made by Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda and Deputy Minority Whip at the launch of the election campaign of Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah on Tuesday, 25th October 2022, to the effect that the NDC Caucus in Parliament was supporting the candidature of the Hon. Asiedu Nketiah for the position of Chairman of the Party.

The Leadership of the Caucus categorically denies the assertions by Hon. Ibrahim Ahmed and wish to state as follows:

That the Leadership of the Caucus never met on the matter and have not taken any decision on the matter;

That the Caucus has not met and has not taken any decision on any of the candidates contesting any position within the Party;

That the Leadership and the Caucus has no position on any of the candidates vying for the respective positions in the Party;

That Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim’s attention was drawn to the matter and he has since rendered an unqualified apology to the entire Caucus.

We accordingly urge our rank and file and the public to disregard the purported statement made during the launch.

We further wish to urge all Members of the Caucus to refrain from making such comments in the immediate future.

Hon. Haruna Iddrisu (MP)

Minority Leader

By Vincent Kubi