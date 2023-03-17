Why I Left My Second Marriage– Christiana Awuni

Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni has said one of the reasons she left her second marriage was because her husband was controlling.

In an interview with Nayas, she said the man had wanted to control her movements, that he wanted to drive her to work and back every day.

Also, she revealed that the man has been eavesdropping on her conversations with friends.

“I can’t. I married for the second time, and that man wanted to drive me to my workplace, see what I was doing and who was talking to me, and then get me to enter the car and drive me home,” she alleged.