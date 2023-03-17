Don’t Date Married Men, It’s Wrong– Halima Abubakar

Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar has advised young women to put a stop to dating men who are already married.

According to her, living a quality life of being responsible with good moral virtues is the best.

In an Instagram post, she said she dated someone’s husband before and she doesn’t want any young woman out there to make the same mistake. This is because being a side chick to a married man is morally wrong.

“No do side chick o…see u soon. Find a side business and leave people’s husbands. Don’t make the mistake I made…The idea is to be morally right,” she wrote.

Halima Abubakar stressed that she did not want others to experience what she went through when she made the mistake of entering into a relationship with a taken man.

She expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers, for their constant prayers, love, and encouragement. She encourages them to live a life they would be proud of.

The actress added that having a side business is far better than being a “side chick”.

“Live a life you would be proud of. Thank you all for all the prayers and encouragement and love. I am on a new part to a new life; strive to be new and stay safe and morally upright,” Halima wrote.

Halima Abubakar is a model, actress, television personality, philanthropist, and multiple award-winning members of the Nollywood industry.